Fulham cruise to friendly win against QPR

Fulham boss Marco Silva was able to give minutes to 22 players this week.

The Premier League side took on Queens Park Rangers, a fellow London club, in a friendly contest.

Fulham were 4-0 victors on the night, with Raul Jimenez scoring a penalty to start off proceedings.

Harry Wilson scored two goals for his team, while Adama Traore added one as well.

Both teams were liberal in their use of substitutes during the contest, ensuring they were keeping players fresh.