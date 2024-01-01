Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza

Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza is the subject of transfer interest from several teams.

The 25-year-old Brazilian had an impressive season in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he did show his quality, he was unable to keep his team in the top flight.

Per The Sun, Fulham and AC Milan are the two teams chasing after Souza with the greatest intent.

Milan have not yet bid, but are said to be considering putting in an official offer.

Fulham have already failed to get their man on one occasion, with a £15m offer rejected by the Blades.