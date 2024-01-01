Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza

Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza
Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza
Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder SouzaAction Plus
Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza is the subject of transfer interest from several teams.

The 25-year-old Brazilian had an impressive season in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he did show his quality, he was unable to keep his team in the top flight.

Per The Sun, Fulham and AC Milan are the two teams chasing after Souza with the greatest intent.

Milan have not yet bid, but are said to be considering putting in an official offer.

Fulham have already failed to get their man on one occasion, with a £15m offer rejected by the Blades.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVini SouzaSheffield UtdAC MilanFulhamChampionshipSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham, Sheffield Utd linked as Oxlade-Chamberlain granted Besiktas transfer
Chelsea striker Broja: I have offers, but...
Wolves ready to try again for Chelsea striker Broja