Postecoglou pleased as Spurs defeat QPR

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was happy with their 2-0 preseason friendly win against QPR.

Yves Bissouma and Dane Scarlett scored the goals for Spurs.

On Bissouma Postecoglou later said: "Yeah (it will give him confidence) but it is only a friendly. I want to see him do it in a game. He's capable of it. That's our challenge for all our guys. We know the capabilities are there. We've got to produce it when it counts," he said. "He was good today, he's been good through pre-season and we've just got to keep pushing him.

"It was ok. They've had a hard week training and game travel so I felt for the boys really. We knew we'd bit a little bit leggy today. I still thought we played some good stuff. Probably weren't as clinical in front of goal as we were in midweek.

"That's probably because like I said we've had a hard week. We created some good chances, but overall not too bad and again everyone got through it so that's the main thing."

He added: "Just keep progressing our game, keep improving and trying to implement our principles. To be fair to the boys, they've come back in good condition and it's more about pushing on from last year and the foundation that we've created hopefully that springboards us to something better."