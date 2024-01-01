Foderingham says he did "it the hard way" after signing for West Ham

Foderingham says he did "it the hard way" after signing for West Ham

After being released by Fulham at the age of 19 in 2010, countless loans to non-league clubs and being dropped by Rangers Wes Foderingham has not had it easy.

However, Foderingham’s patience and consistency was finally rewarded as, following Ramsdale’s transfer to Arsenal in 2021, he established himself as the Sheffield United’s first choice keeper.

Advertisement Advertisement

Then in 2023, helped the South Yorkshire club win promotion to the Premier League which caught the eye of the Hammers as he then made his return to the top flight.

“I’d say I've done it the hard way,” he observed. “I grew up in a Premier League Academy but ultimately got released, played in non-league on loan at Bromley, Boreham Wood and Histon, went to Swindon and played in League Two and League One and worked my way up through the pyramid.

“Then obviously, last season, was back in the Premier League. So, for me, it was always a dream to play in the Premier League.

“At points in my career, I was wondering if it was ever going happen but I think, especially as a goalkeeper, you've got to stay strong, believe in yourself and your quality and keep working. Albeit it was disappointing in terms of the team perspective, last season was a dream come true for me.”

The keeper had to work his way back from the sixth tier of English football which excited him the most.

“As much as it was a difficult season, ultimately I wanted to play in the Premier League, so it's one of those things,” he explained. “I think I built up my resilience quite early in my career, having come from a club like Rangers where their fan base is very demanding and you find out quite quickly that you need to have a thick skin and to be resilient.

“So, I think I was set up perfectly to have that season last year in the Premier League whereby, when things didn't go right or things were going against us or we were losing games, to go out there and believe in your quality, believe in your ability and to be able to do your job to the best of your ability.”