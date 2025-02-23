Tribal Football
Eze happy to make winning return for Palace
Ebere Eze was happy to be back for Crystal Palace's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

The midfielder shook off an ankle injury to return and help Palace to an impressive result.

"I think it's a good performance," Eze told Premier League Productions. "We did what we wanted to do today. It was important to get back to winning ways and we take that into Tuesday.

"I feel like we believe that we can win every single game that we play. It doesn't matter who we're facing. Away from home it's been working. I think at home we've got a bit of work to do, but we're going into Tuesday (a home fixture with Aston Villa) really confident, so we believe."

"It's been a little bit of time needed to just get my body right," added Eze when asked about his return.

"And to get feeling right. And so it's actually been a tough couple of months - but I'm happy to be back and feeling good again."

