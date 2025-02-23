Arsenal, Man Utd target Cunha makes clear Wolves commitment
Wolves striker Matheus Cunha insists he never considered leaving in January.
Arsenal and Manchester United were targeting Cunha last month, but he has since signed a new deal with Wolves.
Speaking to BBC Sport before proving the matchwinner at Bournemouth yesterday, Cunha said: "I never think about leaving, honestly.
"I know I have a lot of things to do already and I always said that this was the club that gave me the chance to come back.
"They opened the door for me and I always felt I wanted to give back everything so to leave in this type of situation is hard.
"I am so happy to be here. I hope to continue doing good things."