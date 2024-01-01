Tribal Football
Fulham boss Silva: We had our chances against Man Utd

Fulham boss Silva: We had our chances against Man Utd
Fulham boss Marco Silva felt they had their chances in defeat to Manchester United last night.

Josh Zirkee scored an 87th minute winner for United.

After the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, Silva said: "There were chances for Man United, we had some moments too, two against one, with Andreas Pereira  and Alex (Iwobi) against Maguire that we should have done much better. Four against two, three against two, so many counter attacks that with better decision, we have to create clear chances in that moment.

"In the last 10-15, minutes, the game went in the direction that we knew and the players, they were aware that you cannot let the game go in the emotional part. We know that is the part of the game where Man United are normal and they can punish, because the game is completely broken. If you keep your organisation and you are well organised, it is much more difficult for them.

 

"When I see our players with some free kicks, trying to rush all the decisions, even with the players on the grass trying to do it quick, we should have much more balance in decisions, to have longer moments in possession, because the pressure from Man United in that moment was not there any more. We should have longer possession to create the moments, but we started to lose the ball too quick.

"There were counter attacks for Man United, counter attacks for us, and the game can go either way. And then the last minute, they score in one moment that the game was completely broken."

