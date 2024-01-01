Man Utd boss Ten Hag: That's the Casemiro we all enjoy

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Casemiro was key to last night's win against Fulham.

United won 1-0 thanks to Josh Zirkzee's 87th minute strike.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag said of Casemiro's performance: "As a midfielder he has to defend and attack, everyone knows Casemiro is also a brilliant passer and I think his performance all over was very good, exactly what we expect from him.

"A good organiser, good at interceptions, good in duels and he is good in duels and he is also good in the passes.

"He was absolutely, in that midfield department, unit, he was very important. In possession, out of possession, organising, interceptions, duels. On the ball; smart solutions, as we know him. So yeah, this is the Casemiro we all enjoy."