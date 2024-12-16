Fulham boss Silva snaps at reporter over red card claims

Fulham boss Marco Silva snapped back when asked by a reporter about their draw against Liverpool.

The Craven Cottage club could only manage a 2-2 draw at Anfield, despite having a man extra for a majority of the game.

During an interview with Premier League Productions, Fulham boss Silva was asked if two of his players could have seen red too.

"And the fouls from Liverpool, they are not close to red cards, no?" the Portuguese replied.

"I didn't see these moments, but you have all of them. If I go inside, I can probably give you some more 50/50 decisions from the referee, but you have two (tackles from Issa Diop and Andreas Pereira). If you go through the whole game, you are going to see 50/50s against them, for sure.

"I want to talk about the game, but if you are asking me about two 50/50 moments, we are going to be here all afternoon. It's better to talk about the game. It's tough to play at Anfield and I think our guys did really well.

"The first 20 minutes (was played) at a very good level, 11 versus 11. The red card (to Robertson) had an impact on the game and Liverpool with their quality and bravery reacted really strong.

"Liverpool can complain about the red card, since it's a foul (by Robertson), it should be a red card. I can complain about the first goal that they scored because the foul on Kenny (Tete)."

