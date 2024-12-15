Liverpool striker Salah makes landmark assist

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah made a landmark assist in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Salah created Cody Gakpo's goal at Anfield on Saturday - his 100th assist in a Reds shirt.

This season, Egyptian has scored 16 goals in all competitions and has 13 assists.

Alongside the 100 assists, Salah has scored an impressive 227 goals in 371 matches for Liverpool.

Salah moved to Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma.

