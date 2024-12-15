Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
AGREED! Man Utd and Cerro Porteno settle on Leon fee

Liverpool striker Salah makes landmark assist

Paul Vegas
Liverpool striker Salah makes landmark assist
Liverpool striker Salah makes landmark assistAction Plus
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah made a landmark assist in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Salah created Cody Gakpo's goal at Anfield on Saturday - his 100th assist in a Reds shirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This season, Egyptian has scored 16 goals in all competitions and has 13 assists. 

Alongside the 100 assists, Salah has scored an impressive 227 goals in 371 matches for Liverpool. 

Salah moved to Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedGakpo CodyLiverpoolFulham
Related Articles
Van Dijk: Liverpool and Fulham players were in agreement about ref
Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham booking
Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red card