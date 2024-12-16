Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January

Elliott highlights Liverpool spirit for Fulham draw

Ansser Sadiq
Elliott highlights Liverpool spirit for Fulham draw
Elliott highlights Liverpool spirit for Fulham drawAction Plus
Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was proud of the fight they showed against Fulham in the Premier League.

The leaders had to settle for a point against Fulham after playing out a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A man down for most of the match, they did come from 2-1 down to get parity.

“It was a very interesting game,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. 

“Everything that could happen in football happened. Once again (we showed) the fight, the grit and the determination to not give up in difficult circumstances.

“As a team, the stadium… we all came together, we dug deep, and we could have won it as well. But a draw is better than a loss. We wanted the three points, but we just have to keep moving on and keep working.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueElliott HarveyFulhamLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool striker Salah makes landmark assist
Van Dijk: Liverpool and Fulham players were in agreement about ref
Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham booking