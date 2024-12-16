Elliott highlights Liverpool spirit for Fulham draw

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was proud of the fight they showed against Fulham in the Premier League.

The leaders had to settle for a point against Fulham after playing out a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Advertisement

A man down for most of the match, they did come from 2-1 down to get parity.

“It was a very interesting game,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“Everything that could happen in football happened. Once again (we showed) the fight, the grit and the determination to not give up in difficult circumstances.

“As a team, the stadium… we all came together, we dug deep, and we could have won it as well. But a draw is better than a loss. We wanted the three points, but we just have to keep moving on and keep working.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play