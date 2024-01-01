Fulham boss Silva says Ipswich cannot be underestimated

Ipswich Town cannot be underestimated after two defeats in their first two Premier League games.

While the newly promoted club were thrashed by Manchester City and lost to Liverpool a week previous, they will threaten other teams.

That is the view of Fulham boss Marco Silva, whose side take on Ipswich at Portman Road this weekend.

“I expect a really tough game,” he told reporters.

“They have an unbelievable winning mentality from the last two seasons. When you are promoted the way they were from League One to the Championship, and then Championship to the Premier League, I have to say that is unbelievable.

“They’ve played two really tough games against Liverpool and Manchester City but the first game of the season was a really tough one for Liverpool; the way they played, the atmosphere. It was a solid start for them except for the result.

“They made life difficult for Liverpool and they started the game with the right intensity, mentality and doing everything to win the game. Since then, they have made very good signings that will probably be in the squad and maybe the starting XI.

“It’s another chance for them to play at home. The environment will be the same - really big support for the home side and it’ll be a tough game.

“They really trust in their philosophy and process. They’ve been really successful in the last two seasons and I think they will continue in the same way. We need to be at our best level to make life really difficult for them and we need to keep improving, because there is big room for us to improve in certain aspects of the game and we need to show that."