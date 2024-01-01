McKenna says Ipswich have "done some really good business" this summer

Ipswich Town have done some really good business during the summer transfer window.

That is the view of manager Kieran McKenna, who praised the recruitment team at his club.

McKenna believes he has been given a solid squad to try and remain in the Premier League after promotion last term.

“We’ve done some really good business,” McKenna told reporters.

“We knew it was a big, big window for us. It always is for a newly promoted team.

“From a team coming from our position, and the trajectory we have had as a football club, everyone was of the same mindset that it was really important to strengthen the squad as much as we could to try and give ourselves a chance to be competitive in the division. The owners have fully supported that.

“We have tried to improve as much as we could while sticking to the model that has served us well – in terms of the type of player that we are bringing in – as we have over the last couple of years.

“If we are spending significant fees, we are going to try and do it on players who can develop within the football club and are not yet at their full potential. We have done that with some very good additions who are fantastic players to have within the football club.

“We have also tried to have a balance within the squad and bring in a few players who are maybe closer to their peak and can help us in the now. Predominantly, the most important thing is bringing in good characters and people who we think are going to fit the culture and add to the culture. I’m really certain we have done that.

“It has been a really challenging window. Everyone involved has worked very hard to try and improve the squad and I think we are in a good position.

“Of course, not everything goes your way in the transfer window, especially when you are in the position that we are, but from the owners right down to everyone involved in the process, everyone has worked very, very hard to give us a squad that gives us a chance to be competitive this year.

“I’m happy with where we are at. Again, not everything goes your way and you don’t get every first target that you go for – whether that’s Manchester City or Ipswich Town.

“At the moment, we are light in the forward positions with Liam (Delap) in his first season in Premier League football and Ali (Al-Hamadi) as the other option and we know he’s come from playing League Two eight months ago.

“At the moment, we are light in those positions and we have tried to strengthen in the striker position. If we don’t manage to do so, we have George Hirst coming back from injury after the window closes and we will go with three young, hungry strikers in George, Liam and Ali.

“We know what we are going to get and what they are going to give us. We know they will improve over the course of the season and I believe all three of them can have an impact at this level.

“We have worked as hard as we can and been really supported well with the owners fantastic in trying to be ambitious and build a squad that has a chance to be competitive, and we’ve worked so hard to try and bring in good players and good people.

“We come to the end of the window, wherever we are at the end of the day, and I think we have to be pleased with the work that has been put in.

“Then we look forward to the window being shut and moving forward with the rest of the season with the players and the fantastic group of men that we have here.”