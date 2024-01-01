Fulham boss Silva satisfied with Ipswich point

Fulham boss Marco Silva was satisfied with their 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

Liam Delap had the hosts ahead before fired back through Adama Traore before halftime.

Silva later said: "The reaction from us was good, we scored a good equaliser and after that we took a step forward and were completely in control.

"The second half was a lot more difficult for us, we were not able to control the game the way we liked. We were solid, we did not give many things but we did not create.

"We should create a lot more when we are on the ball, we have to be more effective in our build up and have more chances to score."

On the impressive Adama, he added: "He created some good moments for other players, he is in good shape, he is helping the team and the reason why he is playing is because he can be decisive for us if he can take the right decisions."