Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte

DONE DEAL: Birmingham spend record fee for Fulham striker Stansfield

DONE DEAL: Birmingham spend record fee for Fulham striker Stansfield
DONE DEAL: Birmingham spend record fee for Fulham striker Stansfield
DONE DEAL: Birmingham spend record fee for Fulham striker StansfieldAction Plus
Birmingham City have signed Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.

Stansfield moves to Birmingham for a fee rising to £10m, a record for League One.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker has penned a seven-year contract with the Blues.

I am absolutely buzzing. It has been a long time coming, I think," said Stansfield.

"When I left, from the awards evening, the reaction from all the fans, even though it was a really tough season for Birmingham as a club and it didn't end the way we wanted it to end, I thought it was only right for me to come back here and take on this next challenge, and be part of such an amazing club and amazing project."

Mentions
Stansfield JayBirminghamFulhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Fulham consider next Stansfield move
Fulham ponder late deal for Newcastle attacker Almiron