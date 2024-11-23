Fulham boss Silva rues Andersen injury after Wolves thrashing

Fulham boss Marco Silva defended his players after their home thrashing by Wolves.

The Cottagers dabbled 4-1 on the day.

Silva later said: "Not just one thing went wrong today. Of course, if you just look at the result it's a difficult one to take, but in my opinion the score doesn't reflect what happened throughout the game.

"It was a strange game in the way it went and, of course, the big moment that made us play with ten men - Andersen's injury after we made all of our changes.

"I think we started the game like we should, on the front foot, trying to command like we normally do. We created some chances even before the great goal we scored.

"The way we conceded the first goal made a big impact on the game because we were controlling. Three passes and great movement from Cunha, but we should have done much better.

"We started the second half with two chances but we conceded, and after Joachim had to come off it was much more difficult for us and they scored two more."