Cunha superb as Wolves thump Fulham in London

Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage, securing their first set of back-to-back Premier League (PL) wins since February.

After picking up their first PL win of the campaign prior to the international break, Wolves were hoping to build on that and started brightly here as João Gomes stung the palms of Bernd Leno with a shot from distance.

Fulham began to grow into the contest from there, and the home crowd were left astonished they hadn’t taken the lead on 18 minutes after Antonee Robinson squared the ball across the face of goal for Raúl Jiménez, who somehow managed to scoop his shot onto the crossbar with the goal at his mercy from point-blank range.

The tension was eased minutes later as Alex Iwobi collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort into the far corner - netting his third goal of the season, and sixth in 11 meetings against Wolves.

Gary O’Neil’s men responded well to that setback however, and levelled the scoreline on the half-hour mark with an equally impressive strike.

Mario Lemina picked out Matheus Cunha in the box with a long ball, and the Brazilian showed great composure to take a touch and loft the ball past Leno.

Wolves came flying out for the second half, completing their comeback just eight minutes into the second half.

Cunha turned provider, picking out compatriot Gomes who took a touch and slid the ball into the far corner.

Fulham threatened an almost immediate equaliser via Robinson’s cross, but Rayan Aït-Nouri did well to nick the ball away from Iwobi.

The away side continued to pose a threat on the counter, as Cunha was denied a brace when his shot was brilliantly blocked by Calvin Bassey.

It was becoming an end-to-end affair as the Cottagers responded by Harry Wilson striking the woodwork, prompting Marco Silva into a triple change to try and turn the contest in his side’s favour.

However, they didn’t have the desired effect as Wolves struck in the 87th minute to put the contest beyond the hosts.

Winning the ball inside the Fulham half, the Wolves move was finished off by the brilliant Cunha, who capped off a fine performance with a stunning first-time finish from outside the box - his 14th PL away goal since the start of last season - second only to Erling Haaland.

Gonçalo Guedes added the icing on the cake in stoppage time with a fourth, sealing a crucial victory for Wolves to lift them out of the drop zone for the first time this season.

Fulham, meanwhile, fell to just their second loss at home this season in six league games.

