Fulham boss Silva confirms King contract talks

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed new contract talks with young midfielder Josh King.

The 18 year-old signed a first pro deal in January 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yes, we are in conversations with him, with his agent, with his family as well,” Silva said about a new deal. “It’s not just important for us. I think it’s important for him, too.

“It’s a really important moment of his career. It’s the first big decision, probably, that he’s going to take and a big step that he’s going to take.

“He knows how much the club the club trusts him. I won’t say ‘for a long time’, but conversations are already underway. Let’s hope we can have news as soon as we can.”