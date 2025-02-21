Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker Rashford

Fulham boss Silva confirms King contract talks

Paul Vegas
Fulham boss Silva confirms King contract talks
Fulham boss Silva confirms King contract talksAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed new contract talks with young midfielder Josh King.

The 18 year-old signed a first pro deal in January 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Yes, we are in conversations with him, with his agent, with his family as well,” Silva said about a new deal. “It’s not just important for us. I think it’s important for him, too.

“It’s a really important moment of his career. It’s the first big decision, probably, that he’s going to take and a big step that he’s going to take.

“He knows how much the club the club trusts him. I won’t say ‘for a long time’, but conversations are already underway. Let’s hope we can have news as soon as we can.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulhamKing JoshuaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Boateng, Boa Morte up for Blackburn manager's job
Ajax chasing three Premier League Bosman prospects
DONE DEAL: Fulham sign promising young striker Dair from St Johnstone