Boateng, Boa Morte up for Blackburn manager's job

Ansser Sadiq
Blackburn Rovers are considering two former Premier League cult heroes for their vacant managerial position.

The Championship side are searching for a new boss after John Eustace left for Derby last week despite guiding them into the playoff spots.

Club officials are set to interview Fulham hero Luis Boa Morte and ex-Aston Villa midfielder George Boateng as potential replacements, according to talkSPORT.

Blackburn, who haven’t played in the top flight since 2012, remain in the hunt for promotion after a 2-0 win over Plymouth under interim coach David Lowe.

Boa Morte, currently an assistant at Fulham, and Boateng, part of Ghana’s national team setup, both have coaching experience.

Rovers are keen to make a swift appointment to maintain their momentum in the playoff race.

