Ajax chasing three Premier League Bosman prospects

Ajax are working the Premier League market as they seek a new fullback signing for next season.

ESPN says Ajax have three names on their shortlist - with trio all off contract in June.

Fulham defender Kenny Tete and Brighton's Joel Veltman, both Dutchman, are being tracked by Ajax.

Seagulls fullback Tariq Lamptey is also interesting the Dutch giants.

Ajax are clear to negotiate pre-contract terms with all three defenders with the view to close a Bosman transfer in June.