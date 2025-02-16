Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Ajax chasing three Premier League Bosman prospects

Paul Vegas
Ajax chasing three Premier League Bosman prospects
Ajax chasing three Premier League Bosman prospectsAction Plus
Ajax are working the Premier League market as they seek a new fullback signing for next season.

ESPN says Ajax have three names on their shortlist - with trio all off contract in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fulham defender Kenny Tete and Brighton's Joel Veltman, both Dutchman, are being tracked by Ajax.

Seagulls fullback Tariq Lamptey is also interesting the Dutch giants.

Ajax are clear to negotiate pre-contract terms with all three defenders with the view to close a Bosman transfer in June.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTete KennyLamptey TariqVeltman JoelAjaxBrightonFulhamEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax moving for Brighton defender Lamptey
Brighton boss Hurzeler offers fresh advice to Lamptey
Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax return