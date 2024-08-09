Fulham boss Silva lays out late market priority

Fulham will sign a replacement for Joao Palhinha before the transfer window slams shut.

That is the view of manager Marco Silva, who outlined his team’s plans on the eve of the new season.

The Cottagers are ready to take on Manchester United on Friday night in the Premier League.

Speaking pre-game, Silva said: "We are going to sign a player.

"We are pleased that we have Sasa Lukic and Harrison Reed who can play in that position, but yes, we are going to sign a player in that position.

"I would prefer to have the players that we need during pre-season, but the Premier League is tough on and off the pitch and sometimes we have to be patient.

"The most important thing is that we know what we want and what we need.

"The board are pushing, working hard and hopefully they can sign the players we need and we are working all together to achieve it."