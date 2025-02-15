Tribal Football
Fulham boss Silva explains immediate call-up

Fulham boss Marco Silva has explained immediately including Willian in today's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Willian re-signed for Fulham this week as a free agent after 18 months away.

Silva said, "He's going to be in the squad. 

"Of course, you have to take it day by day with Willian to make the most of him. We know what he can give us and how we can help him perform.

"It's hard for me to say when we get him at his best level, but he works hard."

