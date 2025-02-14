DONE DEAL: Fulham sign promising young striker Dair from St Johnstone

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Fulham are delighted to announce the signing of 16-year-old forward Brodie Dair from St Johnstone.

Dair will join the club’s Under-18s squad, having previously signed his first professional contract with the Scottish side last summer.

The young striker has already been named on the bench multiple times in the Scottish Premiership and first played for St Johnstone’s U18s at just 14 years old.

After signing for Fulham, Brodie told fulhamfc.com: “I’m really excited to join Fulham. 

“It’s a good club with a good pathway through to the First Team. 

“I just can’t wait to get going.

“I work hard off the ball, I like to score goals and win the ball high up the pitch for the team.”

PremiershipDair BrodieFulhamSt JohnstonePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
