Forest boss Nuno on Awoniyi: He broke his nose, he is in pain we have to be really careful

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Fulham this weekend.

Nuno first spoke on on Ola Aina's contract situation which is a hot topic for Forest fans after a run of impressive performances for the defender this season.

"I think there will be good news. Things are going well. I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved."

The Forest head coach moved on to the depth of the Forest squad and the importance of a well-balanced squad especially when players are suddenly out of contention such as striker Taiwo Awoniyi who suffered a concussion in the FA Cup recently.

"I don't have to think about (injuries) when it doesn't happen. When it happens, we have to find solutions. That is what is important for us. We have solutions when it comes to the depth of the squad. It will be better if we can keep everyone healthy till the end of the season and we can compete in both competitions till the end. We don't operate on 'ifs'. The important thing is we have balance and a good squad."

Speaking of Awoniyi, Nuno revealed the extent of his injury and how the club has to be very careful over the next few days during his recovery.

"He broke his nose, so he is in pain and is with the medical department. We are waiting for the right protocols to be followed. It is a concussion, so we have to be really careful. He looks OK. He is smiling but with pain. In this situation, we have to be careful and take two or three days to settle down and see if he is going to be OK."

Next, he moved on to Callum Hudson-Odoi who has been missing after being forced off during the victory over Southampton with a groin problem.

"He is progressing. He joined the group yesterday and today too. He was part of the sessions and we still have tomorrow to assess him and also a lot of players due to knocks.

"I am positive that (he will be in contention to be in the squad against Fulham) but we still need to be sure he is 100%. Let's wait for tomorrow."

Elliot Anderson was the final player Nuno opened up about and he revealed that he is settling into the club after his move from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

"I think the squad helped him a lot. He found himself in a good group of people who helped him to settle down.

"And when it comes to football, he is doing the rest. He is very versatile. He is a young player. He started the season in different positions and he is performing very well. We hope he continues that way.

"In terms of settling down, he has friends here and I think he is happy in Nottingham. This is how our players should be."