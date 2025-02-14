Fulham boss Silva opens up on Forest tactics and Willian's return to the club this winter

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Fulham are one of just five teams to defeat the Reds in the Premier League this season after beating them 1-0 in the reverse fixture. Asked if he’s expecting more of the same this weekend, Silva says it will be tough against a Forest side who are on top form.

“Of course, they are really strong on the counter-attack. They are a team that, if the game is completely open and if you are not balanced, they are capable to punish you, because we are going to play against a very good side.

“When you are able to put together, in the same team, Danilo, (Elliott) Anderson and (Morgan) Gibbs-White, and with (Anthony) Elanga and (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, all in the same XI, these type of players, and with the striker (Chris Wood) that is completely on fire, for sure the best season of his career in the Premier League, of course, everything together makes them be really confident.

“But they know as well that they are going to have a tough task here to play against us at Craven Cottage, because we are confident that we are capable to get the result that we want – the three points.

“It’s probably going to be a tight game – two good sides, sides that want to win. Two different approaches to the game, we know that it’s going to be like that.

Silva then opened up on tactics and revealed that he knows what Forest are good at which means they will need possession of the ball and try to defend fast counterattacks to try and snatch 3 points.

“We are going to play against a team that is really strong in the counter-attack, that it’s not important for them to have a long time in possession, because they don't need it.

“They like to have that solid and compact block, and after to try to punish the teams in counter-attacks. It’s up to us to don't go out of our identity as a team.

“We like to be dominant, we like to have the ball and to try to create as much as we can. At the same time, we have to be really careful, because they have this capacity, in the offensive transition, to be a very, very strong side.”

Silva provided a squad update ahead of the clash which was positive in that there are no new injuries for the Cottagers.

"We hope there is nothing new. As of now, we are going to have the same team as we did in the last two (games). Kenny (Tete), Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson are still out."

Finally, he spoke on new signing Willian who could be in contention for Saturday's match after rejoining the club last week.

"He's going to be in the squad list. Of course, you have to go day-by-day with Willian to get the best from him. We know what he can give us and how we can help him to perform.

"It's difficult for me to say when we are going to have him at his best, but he is working hard."