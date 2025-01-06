Fulham boss Silva delighted for 2-goal Jimenez after Ipswich draw

Fulham head coach Marco Silva heaped praise on Raúl Jiménez on Sunday.

The centre forward became the highest scoring Mexican in Premier League history this weekend.

Jimenez scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

“It’s an incredible achievement,” said Silva in his post-match press conference.

“I’m really pleased for him because we all know he had a really bad moment (with his head injury), not just in his career but in his life.

“He was really down when we signed him, but we showed trust in him and it’s paying off.

“The first two or three months at the club, he was not scoring and everyone was asking why we took the decision to bring him into the football club. We kept trusting him, he kept working really hard and it’s so nice to see him achieve an incredible number.

“It’s an honour for him to achieve these numbers and he will be in Premier League history for many, many years. Let’s hope there’s much more to come from him and I’m here to help him.

“It’s not just the goals today. The way he won fouls; the way he was always there to help the team. We changed his position in the second-half and he did really well. Let’s hope he can get even more confidence in the future.”