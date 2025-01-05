Ipswich boss McKenna on Fulham draw: You're always disappointed giving away the lead twice

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna admitted disappointment after their 2-2 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

Ipswich twice were pegged back by Fulham, with three penalties given on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

McKenna later said: "When you lead twice you always feel a little bit disappointed not to win. I'm so proud of the way we played. We had some chances to get a two-goal margin but weren't able to take them.

"It's frustrating. Look, we look on today and the last game with a lot of pride in what we're doing and we'll keep on going.

"We had to defend a lot and I thought we managed the second half well. The players are right in it together and approaching the games in the right manner.

"I don't know where we are exactly in the table. We're just focusing on ourselves. We've got a little pause for the FA Cup and then we look forward to Brighton and Manchester City."

On signing Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta, he added: "We wanted to add to that area. Ben is a good player and an experienced player. That will be a good boost for us in the second half of the season."