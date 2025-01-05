Fulham boss Silva delighted with 2-goal Jimenez after Ipswich draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva hailed two-goal Raul Jimenez after their 2-2 draw with Ipswich on Sunday.

Ipswich twice were pegged back by Fulham, with three penalties given a Craven Cottage.

Silva said afterwards: "It was a difficult game. It was a very good first 30 minutes from us but you cannot concede a goal that way. We should have done much better in that moment.

"Second half we changed. We made another mistake which gave them another penalty. If we keep doing this then it's more difficult to win matches. We should have won the game because we did more than them. When on front foot we should have killed them in the right way."

On whether Leif Davis should have been sent off in the first half, he said: "It's important to say discussions with the referee is normal. It's difficult to understand why it wasn't a red card. It's just emotions, just normal.

"It's my job to be as calm as I can."

On Raul Jimenez's late penalty, Silva stated: "He's been doing that all his career. He's out best penalty taker. He showed he is very good. The way he fought and made it hard for the defenders. He is in a really good moment.

"It was a great performance by Raul Jimenez. He showed the character and the calmness. There are many positives I take from the game. In some moments we cannot concede like we did and we have been punished by some mistakes.

"Everybody can talk about European hopes. I prefer our team to speak on the pitch. If you want to be fighting you have to be much more ruthless and aggressive."