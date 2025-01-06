Ipswich defender Johnson upbeat after Fulham draw

Ipswich Town defended well against a strong Fulham side on Sunday.

That is the view of Ben Johnson, who spoke after his team managed a 2-2 draw against the Craven Cottage club.

Getting a point away from home is always a positive result, especially when fighting relegation.

“I think it was good,” Johnson said post-game of the overall performance.

“We were strong defensively and we had to sustain pressure.

“Fulham are a really good team, an athletic team that can run and really be dangerous, I felt like we stifled that well. We scored two away from home, to do that is definitely a positive.

“Again, it’s the Premier League. We were leading for long periods of the game and it’s turned out to be a draw. You could argue that we deserved to win or you could argue that it was a fair result.

“We’ve come here to a tough place and we’ve got a point, so we’ve just got to continue to build on that.

“You could argue that maybe if that game was earlier in the season we might go on to lose that game 3-2. A lot of the results in the last four or five games, we’ve shown that we can sustain pressure now and our game management has improved.”