Fulham boss Silva admits "major frustration" after West Ham draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Raul Jimenez had the hosts ahead midway through the first-half before Danny Ings found a 95th minute equaliser for West Ham.

Silva later lamented: "It just shows that in this Premier League you cannot switch off for one second. We are aware of the quick throws and we have to keep focus and concentration.

"A big frustration for us because before that it was a good performance. It was clear we were the best team on the pitch. They did not have one shot in the first half.

"We should have won this game. It was not a game West Ham pushed us back. The goal came after we switched off. It just shows you have to keep focus until the last second."