Fulham announce the departure of 13 players including Willian and Vinicius

Fulham have announced the departure of 13 players who have come to the end of their contracts this summer.

The Cottagers have let go of some significant names this week as the season comes to a close as the club released a short statement:

“The Club can confirm that Willian and Carlos Vinicius will depart Fulham upon the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of this month.

“Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete have been offered new contracts, as have Luc De Fougerolles, Callum Osmand and Lemar Gordon.”

Those departing include some huge names such which manager Marco Silva will have to try and replace in the coming months ahead of the new season:

“Carlos Vinicius, Willian, Terry Ablade, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Chris Donnell, Imani Lanquedoc, Connor McAvoy, Delano McCoy-Splatt, Callum McFarlane, Damon Park, Stefan Parkes, Luca Picotto, Oscar Varney.”

Vinicius started just 13 Premier League matches after moving to Craven Cottage from Benfica three years ago and his lack of game time was a clear indication that his contract would not be renewed this summer. Meanwhile Willian, who returned to Fulham in February, will be a heartbreaking departure for many fans after 3 seasons at the club in the twilight of his career.