Frustrated Newcastle ready to turn to Barcelona defender Christensen
Newcastle United are ready to move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

After having multiple offers for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi turned down this summer, Newcastle are ready to turn to the Dane.

Mundo Deportivo says Newcastle are now switching sights to Christensen in frustration over Palace's stance.

Newcastle's last offer for Guehi was for £65m.

Christensen's contract with Barca runs until the summer of 2026 and it will take similar money to convince the Catalans to sell.

