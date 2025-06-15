Man United open Hugo Ekitike talks despite rival interest

Man United have reportedly made a move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as they hope to beat Premier League rivals to his signing.

According to German publication BILD, United are the only club to hold talks with Frankfurt over a possible move for the 22-year-old.

The report adds that the Frenchman would be open to moving to Old Trafford despite their lack of European football next season.

Ekitike played a key role for them last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in his 48 games across all competitions.

Ruben Amorim’s side aren’t the only ones interested in his services. Chelsea and Liverpool are both understood to be keeping tabs on his situation.