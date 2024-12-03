Frimpong linked with a move to Liverpool as perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is being linked with a Premier League transfer.

The attack-minded star, who plays wing-back for coach Xabi Alonso, may be ready to move to a bigger club.

Per Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk, Frimpong has interest from several top teams.

He is being linked to Liverpool as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He is also a possible Real Madrid target, should Alexander-Arnold choose to remain at Liverpool.

Frimpong ís said to have a £33.2M release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

