Real Madrid, Man City alerted as Xabi makes Bayer Leverkusen call

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is said to have decided on his future.

The Spaniard is likely to leave the German champions at the end of the season for a new challenge.

Alonso won the Bundesliga and the German Cup undefeated last term, but his team have not made a great start to this season.

Per Eurosport in Spain, Alonso is likely to move on in the off-season with Real Madrid calling.

The La Liga giants want to move along from veteran head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

Alonso turned down the chance to manage Bayern Munich or Liverpool in the last offseason. 

Also keeping tabs are Manchester City, where manager Pep Guardiola's current deal is running down.

