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Frimpong dropped by Xavi for Serbia clash in latest disappointment for Liverpool star

Frimpong dropped by Xavi for Serbia clash in latest disappointment for Liverpool star
Frimpong dropped by Xavi for Serbia clash in latest disappointment for Liverpool starREUTERS

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has been left out the Netherlands squad to face Serbia on Sunday afternoon.

Serbia and the Netherlands clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday as manager Xabi Hernandez aims to pick up his first win in charge following a 1-1 draw with Germany.

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Frimpong, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in May 2025 as Liverpool's main solution to replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, missed the Germany clash and has now been left out of the 23 man squad to face Serbia.

The news comes as the Dutch defender has been struggling for a place in the Liverpool side, fighting for a spot at right back against summer addition Ronald Araujo, who has thrived under head coach Andoni Iraola.

Frimpong's current 2026/27 Premier League numbers amount to just 1 appearance and 30 minutes, with no goals or assists as Iraola continues to put little faith in the 25 year old.

His omission comes as both Frimpong's Liverpool teammates Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz were left out of the clash between Spain and England, both being pushed out the 23 man shortlist.

The Netherlands have further fixtures against Greece and Serbia, handing Frimpong more chances to shine under Xavi who will know what qualities he possesses, despite his severe lack of game time as of late.

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Premier LeagueJeremie FrimpongXaviAndoni IraolaTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolUEFA Nations League

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