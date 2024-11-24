Friedkins target Moyes for Everton return

Tribal Football
David Moyes is being lined up for a return to Everton by their new incoming owners.

The Friedkin family are aiming to close their buyout from Farhad Moshiri before Christmas.

And The Sun says they have earmarked Moyes for a return to the club.

Should results fail to improve, it's suggested the Friedkins will remove manager Sean Dyche and replace him with Moyes.

The Scot will be given to the end of the season to turn things around.

Moyes walked away from the West Ham United job at the end of last season.

 

