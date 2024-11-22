Forest target Alberto: I dream of playing in Europe, the priority is England

Nottingham Forest linked target Yuri Alberto, who currently plays for Corinthians, has stated that his dream would be to play in the Premier League.

As the January transfer window approaches the Reds are among the teams said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Alberto stated that he one day wants to prove himself in England, most likely the Premier League as rumours about his transfer to Forest continue to grow.

“I dream of playing in Europe, I have a big dream. I’m very happy here at Corinthians, but I think that if something comes up that benefits the club and me, we’re open.

“The priority is England. I think it suits my style of play.”

A price tag in the region of £25m has been suggested for the striker, who has 27 goals and 6 assists in 2024 alone.

Many other top sides are interested in his services such as West Ham United, Everton, Newcastle United and Brentford meaning Forest will have to make a decision soon if they want a striker to rival Chris Wood this season.

