Ansser Sadiq
Friedkin still in the process of £800M takeover of Everton
American billionaire Dan Friedkin is still in the process of trying to buy Everton.

The Premier League club had been hoping to be officially sold to new owners by this stage.

However, the club’s takeover has taken a huge step in the right direction this week.

Per Sky Sports, The Friedkin Group has approval to take over Farhad Moshiri’s full stake in the club.

They are set to pay around £800M for the club, along with paying off some debt.

Everton will be hoping that a new ownership structure will lead to more money being available for transfers.

The Toffees are set to move into a new, state-of-the-art stadium next season

