Dyche warns Everton players: You're playing for contracts

Everton’s players should be even more fired up to perform in the coming months.

That is the view of their manager Sean Dyche, who spoke about so many of his stars being near the end of their contracts.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Toffees have many senior first team players who can sign for new teams in the summer as free agents.

“Whatever way you look at it, whether you’re in contract or out of contract, your aim should be to play well, get in the team and play consistently for the club,” said the Everton boss to reporters.

“That shouldn’t change and you could even argue that if their contract is up, it’s that extra bit of incentive. Obviously, it’s not been so helpful with the change of ownership because you’ve got to wait and see what the new owners want to do.

“If your contract is up and nothing is happening or not a lot of noise is happening about you, you need to create noise. It’s not a terrible situation by any means or a questionable situation, it’s just the reality at the moment.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play