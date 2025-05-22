Friedkin says emotional goodbye to Goodison Park: This ground has been more than a stadium

Everton owner Dan Friedkin sent an emotional message to fans as they prepare to leave Goodison Park and move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Iliman Ndiaye scored a brace against Southampton to close off 133 years at the iconic stadium as fans and legendary players said goodbye to the ground that will now be passed to the women’s team. Friedkin sent a message to Everton supporters before the final game and spoke in in the special A4 commemorative matchday programme about what is means to depart what has been their home for well over a century.

"Dear Evertonians, today we celebrate a sacred moment in our club's story: the final men's match at Goodison Park.

“For 133 years, this ground has been more than a stadium. It's been the beating heart of English football, where legends are born, generations unite, and hope echoes far beyond the terraces.

"Let us breathe in that history as we salute the Grand Old Lady - for all she's given, and all she will continue to give as the home of our women's team and the triumphs she will witness.

"It was your passion and spirit that drew us to Everton. And it's that spirit that leads us forward - into a bold new chapter at our new stadium, a world-class home where ambition meets tradition, built on the proud foundation Goodison has laid.

"Than you for all you've given, and all you'll bring to what's next as we march forward together.

"Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum."

Speaking to the BBC after the game, manager David Moyes reiterated Friedkin’s message and said that the energy around the ground in the final game must be taken to their new stadium ahead of the new season.

“I hope the owners recognise what they’re seeing here. This should be bottled up, wrapped up and taken to the Mersey. This club needs to get back to where it once was.

“There’s 100 great players here from great teams. We have to make that happen again.”