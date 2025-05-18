Rusk draws positives from Southampton defeat at Everton

Southampton caretaker boss Simon Rusk insists there's positives to take from defeat at Everton.

Idrissa Gueye scored twice as Everton won 2-0 on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rusk said afterwards: "Difficult first half for us.

"We knew it would be an emotional game. We didn't get to the level we'd have hoped in the first half but I was encouraged by the second-half display.

"We have to dust ourselves down and get ready for the last game. There are plenty of positives to take.

"I'm a football fan in general, I understand that it (Everton) is a club with a lot of history. The supporters will have a lot of personal memories. I'm sure they'll enjoy the celebration."