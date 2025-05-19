Cahill sends emotional farewell to Goodison Park: This was more than just a football match

Former Everton star Tim Cahill has sent an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park as the club played their final game at the ground last weekend.

Everton beat Southampton 2-0 in their final match at Goodison, ending 133 years at the iconic stadium which will now be handed over to the women’s team at the end of the season. The Toffees will now move to the spectacular 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, now known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium in what is a new era for the club.

Cahill, who bagged 56 goals in 226 Premier League games for the Blues was one of many club legends to wave goodbye to the stadium after the game. The 45 year old took to Instagram to write a message to supporters in an emotional tribute to the ground.

“This was more than just a football match – it was a farewell to a place that means the world to so many of us. To stand at Goodison Park, one last time, to feel the roar of the crowd, and to be surrounded by the Everton family – it’s a moment I will never forget.

“To the fans – you are the heartbeat of this club. Your passion, loyalty, and unwavering support make Everton what it is. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for every cheer, every song, every moment you gave us.

“To the people behind the scenes – from the kitmen to the stewards, and everyone who works tirelessly every day – you are the soul of this club. Your dedication and love for Everton are what make it feel like home.”

The likes of Andy Gray, Wayne Rooney, current manager David Moyes, Phil Neville, Tim Howard, Graeme Sharp and Gary Stevens also waved goodbye once the game had finished. Cahill thanked supporters and says he will cherish the memory of being at the club for the rest of his life.

“To those who are no longer with us but should be here to celebrate this special day – you are in our hearts. Your legacy lives on in every brick of Goodison.

“To the players and managers, past and present, who have shaped the history of this incredible stadium – thank you. You’ve all played a part in something truly special.

“As a player, I’ll never forget the feeling of scoring in front of the Gwladys Street, or the honour of wearing the badge. Those memories will live with me forever.