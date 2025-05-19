Ndiaye and Toure net brace, Mbeumo, Guirassy and Uche score

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates one of his two goals for Everton

As most of Europe’s top-flight leagues wrapped up over the weekend, African stars lit up the pitch with a flurry of goals, showcasing their class in style.

England

Everton cruised to a 2-0 victory over Southampton in a Premier League clash, with Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye bagging both goals.

The forward struck twice in the first half to sink the already-relegated Saints at Goodison Park.

Buoyed by their 3-1 away win at Fulham, David Moyes’ men stepped out for one final showdown at their iconic home ground.

They made their intentions clear early on, as Ndiaye sparked the night to life in the sixth minute - receiving the ball 25 yards out, gliding past defenders with ease, and burying a powerful strike past Aaron Ramsdale.

Two minutes before the half-time whistle, the African star sealed his brace. After some brilliant work from Dwight McNeil, Ndiaye was picked out in space, calmly rounded the goalkeeper, and tucked the ball into an empty net.

Despite his standout performance, the former Olympique Marseille star made way in the 75th minute, with Dominik Calvert-Lewin coming on to replace him.

Elsewhere at the Gtech Community Stadium, goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo weren’t enough to save Brentford, as they fell 3-2 at home to Fulham in a thrilling encounter.

Raul Jimenez’s header handed Fulham a 16th-minute lead, but Mbeumo quickly hit back to level the score just six minutes later.

The Cameroonian had a golden chance to grab his second in the 27th minute, but his penalty was denied by Bernd Leno.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Wissa fired Brentford into the lead in a goal-packed first half, netting his 19th league goal of the 2024–25 campaign.

Even so, Fulham battled back to snatch all three points, with second-half goals from Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson completing the comeback.

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a comeback to defeat Freiburg 3-1 on the final day of the Bundesliga season, securing a coveted UEFA Champions League spot in the process.

The hosts dominated possession early on, pinning Frankfurt deep in their own half. Their pressure paid off in the 27th minute when Ritsu Doan broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish.

In the fourth minute of added time, Ansgar Knauff produced a clever flick over Philipp Lienhart to draw Frankfurt level.

The turnaround was complete just after the hour mark, as Rasmus Kristensen fired the visitors into the lead.

Just two minutes later, Ellyes Skhiri tapped in from close range following a well-delivered free-kick to extend the lead.

Serhou Guirassy capped off his impressive debut season at Borussia Dortmund on a high note, helping secure a 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park.

Aware that a win would secure a Champions League spot for next season, the Guinea international confidently put his team ahead from the penalty spot.

Marcel Sabitzer doubled the advantage just two minutes into the second half, before Felix Nmecha added a third goal for Dortmund in the 72nd minute.

Italy

Ibrahim Sulemana picked up right where he left off, scoring as Atalanta edged Genoa 3-2, continuing his impressive form following the AS Roma match.

Although Andrea Pinamonti gave Il Grifone a 37th-minute lead, the Ghana international brought Goddess back on level terms in the 47th minute.

However, goals from Daniel Maldini and Mateo Retegui ensured the reigning Europa League champions secured the win.

Thanks to the win, Atalanta held on to third place, having amassed 74 points from 37 matches in the ongoing season.

Spain

Nigerian striker Chrisantus Uche found the net for Getafe’s second goal in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca.

Making his 32nd appearance of the 2024–25 campaign, the 22-year-old struck at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to seal the win for the Deep Blue Ones.

After a goalless first half, Uruguay international Mauro Arambarri broke the deadlock for Getafe, before Chrisantus Uche doubled the lead nine minutes later, courtesy of an assist from Allan Nyom.

Although Christopher Larin pulled one back, it wasn’t enough to deny Jose Bordalas’ side a well-earned victory.

France

Abdoulaye Toure struck in both halves as Le Havre edged Strasbourg 3-2, securing their Ligue 1 survival in dramatic fashion.

In the must-win fixture, the Dean Club twice battled back from behind to secure a 15th-place finish, narrowly avoiding relegation.

In the dying moments, the Guinea international calmly stepped up and cheekily converted a 'Panenka', sealing both the dramatic win and Le Havre’s Ligue 1 survival.

In another Ligue 1 encounter, Chuba Akpom netted the decisive goal as Lille edged Reims 2-1 in a hard-fought battle at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Despite the win, Les Dogues fell short of a top-four finish, settling for 5th place and securing a spot in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League.

Another African who found the net was Terem Moffi, ending a 389-day goal drought in style as OGC Nice thrashed Brest 6-0 on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

The emphatic win sealed a Champions League return for the club and their first in eight years.