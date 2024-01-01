Tribal Football
Friedkin immediately covers Everton debts
Everton’s new owners are said to have already overcome the challenge that prevented 777 Partners from buying the club.

Friedkin Group are closing in on a deal that will see the current Roma owner also become the Toffees’ owner.

But one area where they are excelling is in providing funds to help with immediate club commitments.

They have put in £158 million to clear the club’s debt to MSP Sports Capital, along with further funds.

Now the club will be hoping they can get through the Premier League’s due diligence.

The Toffees are under financial threat if the deal cannot go through in the coming months.

