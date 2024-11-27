Friedkin Group takeover of Everton progressing reportedly progressing well

Everton’s takeover by The Friedkin Group appears to be progressing at a good rate.

The Toffees are set to be taken over by the American investment company, which also owns AS Roma in Italy.

TFG has agreed to acquire Farhad Moshiri’s controlling 94.1% stake in the club.

Per Liverpool Echo, sports, media and entertainment recruitment firm Nolan Partners has been employed by TFG to find a new CEO for the club.

There is a hope that they will be able to get the relevant takeover approvals by mid-December.

TFG is owned and run by US billionaire Dan Friedkin, and already has a financial stake in the club due to taking over part of its debt.

Fans are hopeful that the group will invest in the club and playing squad, given the team are close to moving into a new stadium.

