Ex-Everton manager baffled by Liverpool fans' criticism of Slot

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce is baffled by Liverpool fans' criticism of manager Arne Slot.

While the Reds sit top of the Premier League table, Slot's style of play has come under fire from a section of the Liverpool support.

"I listen to talkSPORT a lot and I’ve heard a few Liverpool fans saying it's not the same, and saying that it's not the football that Jurgen Klopp gave us. I had a look at the stats and they're not that great, but they're still winning," Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"He’s looking at how to project a win or how to change to get a win. He's sacrificing some of that overplay to make sure he wins a football match.

"I find it very difficult to accept a Liverpool fan criticising him when he had the biggest job in the country this year, replacing Jurgen Klopp.

"You look at how many managers have been brought in to replace top managers, like Sir Alex at Man Utd. Man City's transition has been pretty good, but Pep struggled in his first year until he got to grips with it. Arsenal struggled for a long time when trying to replace Arsene Wenger.

"So when you've got a job like that, Arne Slot's doing a magnificent job, And it looks like the players are enjoying it."

