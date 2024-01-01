Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Friedkin almost clear to buy Everton

Friedkin almost clear to buy Everton
Friedkin almost clear to buy Everton
Friedkin almost clear to buy EvertonAction Plus
Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin is set to officially complete his takeover this week.

The Roma owner is set to purchase his second major European club, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian outlet states that the American is set to pass tests from the Premier League.

He has proven his financial wealth and should have no issues finalizing the agreement.

Everton fans will be delighted to see Farhad Moshiri sell his 94.1% stake in the club.

Friedkin does have a good track record with his businesses, which will be music to Everton fans’ ears.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonAS RomaSerie A
Related Articles
Everton, Newcastle boost in interest for Juventus midfielder Arthur
Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
Everton announce period of exclusivity for Friedkin