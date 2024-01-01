Friedkin almost clear to buy Everton

Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin is set to officially complete his takeover this week.

The Roma owner is set to purchase his second major European club, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outlet states that the American is set to pass tests from the Premier League.

He has proven his financial wealth and should have no issues finalizing the agreement.

Everton fans will be delighted to see Farhad Moshiri sell his 94.1% stake in the club.

Friedkin does have a good track record with his businesses, which will be music to Everton fans’ ears.