Everton announce period of exclusivity for Friedkin

Everton have announced a period of exclusivity for Dan Friedkin.

The Blues have released a statement to confirm the AS Roma is now their preferred bidder.

Everton confirmed: "Everton Football Club would like to provide fans and stakeholders with an update regarding new investment into the Club.

"Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the Club.

"The Club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

"All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal.

"When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels."