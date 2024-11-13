Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Juventus offered Man Utd defender Lindelof
Juventus are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof for the January market.

Tuttosport says Juve are eyeing the Swede after their centre-half options were hit by injury.

Gleison Bremer has already suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Now it is suspected that Juan Cabal has also suffered the same setback.

The Italian giants are therefore looking for a new centre-back and agents have offered Lindelöf.

The defender's deal with United expires in June.

