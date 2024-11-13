Juventus offered Man Utd defender Lindelof

Juventus are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof for the January market.

Tuttosport says Juve are eyeing the Swede after their centre-half options were hit by injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gleison Bremer has already suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Now it is suspected that Juan Cabal has also suffered the same setback.

The Italian giants are therefore looking for a new centre-back and agents have offered Lindelöf.

The defender's deal with United expires in June.